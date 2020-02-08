VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Insider Richard Levy Acquires 59,243 Shares

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) insider Richard Levy acquired 59,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £48,579.26 ($63,903.26).

Richard Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Richard Levy acquired 61,301 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £48,427.79 ($63,704.01).

Shares of VSL opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78, a current ratio of 60.98 and a quick ratio of 60.98. VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.29.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

