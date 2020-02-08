W Whitney George Acquires 29,280 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 29,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $215,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,085,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,846,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, W Whitney George purchased 800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, W Whitney George purchased 2,266 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $16,813.72.

On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George purchased 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $246,978.50.

On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George purchased 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $298,552.26.

On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George purchased 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $207,577.40.

On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George purchased 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $91,353.07.

Shares of FUND opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 629,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 223,711 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

