Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Trading Up 0.4%

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $2.48, 522 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 447,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

About Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

