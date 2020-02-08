Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lessened by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.52. The company has a market cap of $254.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.