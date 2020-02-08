Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) Insider Purchases A$51,608.71 in Stock

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 40,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.26 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$51,608.71 ($36,601.92).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 80,261 shares of Wam Leaders stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$102,974.86 ($73,031.82).

On Monday, January 20th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 141,620 shares of Wam Leaders stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$181,415.22 ($128,663.28).

ASX WLE opened at A$1.27 ($0.90) on Friday. Wam Leaders Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.08 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of A$1.32 ($0.93). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Wam Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Wam Leaders Company Profile

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

