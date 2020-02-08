Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of WJG opened at GBX 245 ($3.22) on Wednesday. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 195.40 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 260 ($3.42). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

