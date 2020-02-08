Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) will be announcing its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WTS opened at $100.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.94 and a twelve month high of $103.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

