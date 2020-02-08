Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Lessened by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 382,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

