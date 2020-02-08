Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.65. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 263,790 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on WLL shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.36.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 929,185 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 583,198 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 301,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 295,082 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.