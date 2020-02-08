Wilhelm Stahl Sells 500 Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $19,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,556.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wilhelm Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Wilhelm Stahl sold 836 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $33,414.92.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.83. Tricida Inc has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). Equities research analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

TCDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tricida by 356.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tricida by 24.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

