William R. Bowman Sells 1,904 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $207.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.58 and its 200-day moving average is $187.71. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $212.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,948,000 after buying an additional 363,498 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after buying an additional 161,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 138,363 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,815.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 123,174 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

