Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Works co uk (LON:WRKS) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Works co uk stock opened at GBX 45.10 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. Works co uk has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.98 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.65, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. Works co uk’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other Works co uk news, insider Dean Hoyle acquired 435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £208,800 ($274,664.56).

Works co uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

