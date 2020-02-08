Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given “Add” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,132 ($14.89).

WKP stock opened at GBX 1,237 ($16.27) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,258 ($16.55). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,193.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,026.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 11.67 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total value of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

