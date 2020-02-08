Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,024,000 after purchasing an additional 501,510 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after buying an additional 110,212 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,404,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,598,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 257,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after buying an additional 1,195,866 shares during the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $5,562,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie D. Dewey sold 119,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $3,537,885.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,913 shares of company stock worth $14,417,744 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMGI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Swann cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

