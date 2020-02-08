Zacks: Brokerages Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $953.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post $953.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $996.23 million and the lowest is $911.87 million. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EQT.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. EQT has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

