Zacks Investment Research Lowers Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

