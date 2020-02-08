Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.20.

ABG opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $123.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after purchasing an additional 348,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,315,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 78.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

