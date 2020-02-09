21,658 Shares in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Purchased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in SSR Mining by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11 and a beta of -0.29.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.