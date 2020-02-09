3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Reduced by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Vista LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $160.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 63.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

