7,707 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 668,486 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 43,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,343. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $49.73 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.