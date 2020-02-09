7,916 Shares in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 723.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on LYFT to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

LYFT opened at $49.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LYFT Inc has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $88.60.

In other LYFT news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $737,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,342 in the last ninety days.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

