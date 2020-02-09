AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,507,200 shares during the quarter. AAON comprises approximately 3.8% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AAON were worth $88,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 931.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in AAON by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $54.50 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.93.

AAON has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.