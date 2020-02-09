AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,192,000 after acquiring an additional 79,374 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AbbVie by 22.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,177,000 after buying an additional 434,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $92.29 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

