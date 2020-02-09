Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) President Purchases $15,200.00 in Stock

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) President Luciano M. Melluzzo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $15,200.00.

Shares of AIRI opened at $1.57 on Friday. Air Industries Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.52% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

