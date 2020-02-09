Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra increased their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $91.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

