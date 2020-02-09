Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Increased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price target (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

GOOG stock opened at $1,479.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,018.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,416.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,286.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

