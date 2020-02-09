American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Express by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,565,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,108 shares of company stock worth $12,050,255. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $131.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.30. American Express has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

