Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 261 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $43,252.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at $59,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

COUP opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.80.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

