Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVRO. Nomura initiated coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Avrobio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Avrobio alerts:

AVRO stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. Avrobio has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avrobio news, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.