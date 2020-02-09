Barclays Raises Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target to $22.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

VNE stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Veoneer by 19,195.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Veoneer by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 28.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

