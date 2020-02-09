Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Lowered to $279.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BDX. Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

BDX stock opened at $246.91 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,999,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

