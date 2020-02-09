Benchmark Begins Coverage on Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOOR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,399,000 after purchasing an additional 75,026 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Masonite International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

