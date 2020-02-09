Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. August Capital Management V L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,231,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,892,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,641,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.