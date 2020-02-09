BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded BMC Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded BMC Stock from an equal rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BMC Stock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,277,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,486,000 after acquiring an additional 44,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BMC Stock by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BMC Stock by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83,617 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BMC Stock by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

