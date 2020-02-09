Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $42.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price trimmed by Pivotal Research from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE BOOT opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.38.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $105,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 898,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 443,291 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,417.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,132 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

