BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised BRF from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. BRF has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. BRF had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRF will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BRF by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

