Brian J. Doerger Sells 3,141 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 12.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 20.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 493,757 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after buying an additional 82,538 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,187 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

