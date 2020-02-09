Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,613 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $30,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,297,000 after purchasing an additional 348,651 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

NYSE:BAM opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.