Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Raised to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

BEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $51.99 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 50,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 47,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

