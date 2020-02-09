BTIG Research Downgrades Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) to Neutral

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YUM. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after buying an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,601,000 after buying an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 368.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,285,000 after buying an additional 348,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

