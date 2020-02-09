BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $61,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $224,742. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

