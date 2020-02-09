Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 2.38% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 53.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $392.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CATC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.01 per share, with a total value of $75,010.00. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

