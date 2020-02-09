Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $59.19 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

