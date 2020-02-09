Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $116.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.50. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $95.14 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $329.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

