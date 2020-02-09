Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $4,835,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $87.87 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.