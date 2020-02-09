Cambridge Trust Co. Invests $9.70 Million in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 281,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,784,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $320,756,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $139,703,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,753,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,097,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $36.31 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.