Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after buying an additional 350,766 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 94.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $449,000.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.54. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

