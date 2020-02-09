Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 234,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

