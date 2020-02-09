Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $204,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,101 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,756. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 89,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 95.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,399,000 after buying an additional 557,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.