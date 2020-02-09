Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $52.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDC. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cross Research cut shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Belden currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. Belden has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,838,000 after purchasing an additional 663,550 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,724,000 after purchasing an additional 128,226 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

